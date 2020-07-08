DEMEC Power Savers Alert Wed. July 8th

Delaware Municipal Electric Corporation is alerting customers about the importance of conserving electricity usage.

DEMEC is issuing a Power Savers Alert for between 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Customers are encouraged to lower their electric use during these hours to save money both now and later. Participation will lower electric use throughout the community and in return lower customers’ monthly electric costs and reduce utility energy costs over time. The more people that participate, the bigger the impact.

Customers can help by taking simple steps such as:

* Turn off your pool pump during these hours

* Delay using major appliances until after the alert is over

For alerts and other helpful tips follow DEMEC on Facebook @DEMECINC.