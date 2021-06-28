DEMEC Power Savers Alert

The Delaware Municipal Electric Corporation has issued a Power Savers Alert for today (Wednesday) between 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. due to the expected heat and the high demand for energy.

Customers in affected municipalities are encouraged to reduce electricity usage during these hours. According to DEMEC, participation will help to lower electricity use and in return the monthly bills of customers will be lower, and utility energy costs can be reduced over time.

Possible steps include:

-using a microwave or grill instead of an oven

-let dishes air dry instead of using the heat cycle on the dishwasher.

For more energy saving tips, please CLICK HERE