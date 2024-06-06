Demolition of Former Delaware State Police Troop 7 Building

The former Delaware State Police Troop 7 building has been demolished. According to an article in the Cape Gazette, work started earlier this week and crews were still on hand the morning of June 5th. The building opened in early 1983 and served as home to Troop 7 until a new facility opened off Mulberry Knoll Road in December 2019. The old building then briefly served as a Code Purple homeless shelter but has otherwise been vacant for nearly five years. The site is located on the southbound side of Route 1 near Lewes.

Photo Credit: Cape Gazette

Photo Credit: Cape Gazette