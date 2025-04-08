Demolition of Rehoboth Beach’s Sirocco Motel & Grotto’s Could Begin Wednesday

Demolition could begin this week in Rehoboth Beach – of Sirocco Motel and Grotto’s Pizza. An independent review of the Sirocco Motel building by Pilottown Engineering found hazardous structural deterioration and cracking in various areas – including the masonry at the garage support pillar. The city has enacted a section of the code (Chapter 105, Section 4) that states demolition can occur during the 30-day waiting period in emergency situations of deemed necessary by the Mayor and City Manager. City officials say the safety of the public and the surrounding properties prompted the decision. Demolition of the motel, beach store and Grotto’s is part of the construction project for the One Rehoboth Hotel. Demolitions will end before the start of the May 15th demolition moratorium.

Additional information from the City of Rehoboth Beach:

Work will begin with the removal of the beach store located at the front of the Sirocco Motel. After, all dumpsters and site activities will be confined to the property. Demolition of Grotto’s boardwalk location will commence, and hand demolition will begin on the third floor of the Sirocco Motel. The site will be regraded and cleaned for the summer season, with fencing installed along the perimeter of the boardwalk and Baltimore Avenue.

No work is permitted to take place on April 12, 18, and 19. Impacts on Baltimore Avenue are likely to occur during demolition, while Rehoboth Avenue will not be affected, as no work will be completed on Rehoboth Avenue until Fall 2025. Pedestrian impacts will be limited; however, the north side of the Baltimore Avenue sidewalk leading to the boardwalk will remain closed.

