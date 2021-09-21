Demonstrators Protest What They Call “Uncontrolled Development” In Sussex Co.

“Enough is enough,” read one sign at a demonstration on The Circle in Georgetown Tuesday organized by a group that contends Sussex County is continuing to allow uncontrolled development.

Sussex2030 formed during a land use battle a few years ago. Their protest was mostly quiet, although several people who passed by honked their horns in support.

Earlier, Lewes-area resident Dave Breen with Sussex2030 told WGMD News that there did not appear to be long-term planning or adequate infrastructure to accommodate growth.

“It’s very difficult if not actually impossible in any situation to play catch-up all the time,” Breen said.

3rd District Councilman Mark Schaeffer, meanwhile, saw it differently. Schaeffer told WGMD’s Mike Bradley that the county is guided by a comprehensive plan that has the effect of law.

“This Sussex County Council that I have the honor to serve with is extremely proactive in managing our roads, our sewer, our water, EMS fire service and Internet service in the county,” Schaeffer said.