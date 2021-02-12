Denton Police HQ Targeted With Paintballs

Police in Denton, Caroline County are investigating several acts of vandalism at their own police headquarters.

A patrol officer found a JT-M8 paint grenade in the grass near the officer entrance to the building Wednesday. A review of security video indicates that the paintball was fired from a passing SUV late Monday night, apparently aimed at an unmarked patrol vehicle in the parking lot.

Denton Police headquarters was hit by several paintballs January 24th, apparently from a moving vehicle.

Police said what could be considered pranks could actually become serious, jeopardizing officer safety or having the potential to escalate and get out of hand.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact Denton Police at 410-479-1414.