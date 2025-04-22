Department of Education Announces New Leadership to Support Funding Reform Efforts

There’s new leadership at the Delaware Department of Education. Education Secretary Cindy Marten has chose Denise Carter as Deputy Secretary for Strategic Initiatives and Adam Schott as Associate Secretary for Student Support. These are Marten’s first senior staff appointments since she took office and they will help with the first major overhaul of the state funding formula in more than 75 years.

Additional information from the Department of Education release:

Both are career public servants with extensive regional and national experience.

“The shift to a student-centered funding formula is a top priority for our Administration, and I have been impressed with the dramatic progress the Public Education Finance Committee is making in that direction, under the leadership of State Sen. Laura Sturgeon,” said Secretary Marten. “The appointment of Deputy Secretary Carter and Associate Secretary Schott will ensure our department is prepared to help schools implement the final program approved by the Legislature and signed by Governor Meyer.”

Carter is an experienced government efficiency and innovation leader, known most recently for leading significant organizational and information technology changes at the U.S. Department of Education’s Federal Student Aid office which led to significant improvements in the 2025-2026 Free Application for Federal Student Aid implementation for approximately 17 million users. She previously led the U.S. Department of Education’s core operations, including finance, financial systems, acquisitions, grants, security, real property, and human resources, supporting the department’s 4,200 federal employees and 30,000 contractors. For her more than 30 years supporting and leading federal operations, Carter received the Meritorious Presidential Rank Award in recognition for her work in achieving successful outcomes.

Associate Secretary for Student Support Adam Schott is also an expert on education finance, who has dedicated his career to serving students by strengthening schools. A leader in the Pennsylvania Department of Education and on the Pennsylvania State Board of Education, Adam served most recently as the principal deputy assistant secretary at the U.S. Department of Education, where he played a key role in implementing the American Rescue Plan’s $122 billion education relief fund. Schott has also served as a school board member for the School District of Lancaster and has degrees from Pennsylvania State University and Harvard University.

“The Delaware Department of Education is fortunate to have so many strong leaders, who are committed to providing our students with the opportunities they deserve,” said Secretary Marten. “I’m grateful so many national and regional leaders are prepared to support our efforts by bringing their experience to the First State.”

Deputy Secretary Carter has started her new position this week. Associate Secretary Schott began work last month.