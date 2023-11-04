Department of Homeland Security Announces Additional H-2B Visas Available for FY 2024

The number of H-2B temporary visas available for Fiscal Year 2024 will nearly double – possibly bringing some relief to some Eastern Shore businesses. Congress annually mandates 66,000 H-2B visas each fiscal year, but for FY 2024 the Department of Homeland Security will make an additional 64,716 temporary non-agricultural worker visas will be made available. The program permits employers to temporarily hire non-citizens to perform non-agricultural labor or services in the United States. Maryland First District Congressman Andy Harris says these additional visas will be much needed help, especially to the crab processing and tourism industries, and that this is a step in the right direction as work continues to find a permanent solution to help seasonal businesses on the Shore.