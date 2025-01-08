Department of Justice Secures Conviction in Sussex County Child Rape Case 

Following an investigation into the rape of a then 12-year-old child, 19-year-old Fidel Chamorro-Ramirez was convicted of Rape Second Degree in Sussex County Superior Court. Fidel was 18 at the time of the rape in 2023.

According to the Delaware Attorney General’s Office, on June 1, 2023, Chamorro-Ramirez, who was residing in Seaford at the time, raped the victim in their home in Seaford. Without enhancements, Ramirez faces a minimum mandatory sentence of 10 years and up to 25 in prison at sentencing. Sentencing is currently scheduled for February 7th.