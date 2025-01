A new initiative aims to enhance safety, improve operational efficiency, and strengthen the region鈥檚 primary air travel hub at the Salisbury-Ocean City Wicomico Regional Airport (SBY). The nearly $127, 000 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation, awarded under the Federal Aviation Administration鈥檚 FY25 Airport Infrastructure Grant program, will fund the design phase for replacing equipment in the airport鈥檚 federal contract tower. The initiative was made possible through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano said this funding is a testament to the federal government鈥檚 dedication to modernizing local infrastructure and that with the support of our Congressional representatives, projects like this enhance the economic vitality and safety of our region.