Deployment Ceremony for DE National Guard’s 160th Engineer Company in New Castle

160th Engineer Company, Delaware Army National Guard, Deployment Ceremony

A deployment ceremony was held this morning for the 160th Engineer Company of the Delaware Army National Guard. Over 150 guardsmen will be deploying later this month to Southwest Asia for a year in support of the US Central Command. Governor John Carney along with Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester were on hand for the ceremony at the Delaware Army Aviation Facility in New Castle. These troops are trained to provide vertical and horizontal engineer operations in Southwest Asia and surrounding areas while deployed and will also carrying about 50 pieces of heavy operations equipment such as bulldozers, graders and vibratory rollers.

The Engineer soldiers have been preparing for this upcoming deployment throughout the past year, adding more than 30 additional training days, ranging from masonry, demolition, plumbing and heavy machinery operations.