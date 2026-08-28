Deployment Ceremony Saturday for DE National Guard’s 198th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced

The Delaware National Guard will host a deployment ceremony Saturday to send off nearly 100 soldiers from the 198th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced. This is a modernized signal unit in the Delaware Army National Guard tasked with delivering high-speed tactical communications and network connectivity to ground forces. The ceremony will formally recognize the service, dedication and sacrifice of these Guard members and their families as they transition to active mobilization.

The deployment ceremony will take place at the Delaware State Fairgrounds Memorial Hall Saturday at 11am.