Dept. Of Correction Looks For Sussex Absconder

An offender who failed to return to the Sussex Community Corrections Center from an approved work pass is being sought by the Delaware Department of Correction.

According to the DOC, 28-year-old Demetrius Wright was serving for a violation of probation related to a charge of theft. He is not known to have a fixed address.

Community Corrections Centers manage offenders who are transitioning back into the community. They are permitted to leave for employment, to seek work or to attend approved treatment centers.

Anyone who has seen Demetrius Wright is asked to contact the DOC at 800-542-9524 or local police.

The Department of Correction provided this information about Demetrius Wright:

Race/Gender: Black/Male

Height: 5’09”

Weight: 170

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Current Offense: VOP – Theft < $1,500

Tattoos: Neck, Left Forearm, Left Hand, Right Hand