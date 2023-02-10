Dept of Corrections Hiring Event Saturday in Georgetown

Are you interested in a career in law enforcement and corrections? There is a Correctional Officer Hiring Event Saturday, February 11, in Georgetown from 8:30am to noon at the Delaware National Guard Facility on West Pine Street. Correctional officers and Human Resources professionals will be on hand to answer questions and provide information about working for the Delaware DOC. While there you can complete a Correctional Officer application, participate in an in-person job interview and complete the DOC’s fitness test!

No registrations are necessary and walk-ins are welcome. Potential applicants who have questions about the hiring process or want to learn more about the Department are encouraged to contact DOC recruiters anytime at 302-739-JOIN (5646) or doc.recruiting@delaware.gov or can visit DOC’s recruiting webpage at www.joindelawaredoc.com.