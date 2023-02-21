Derek Davis Sworn in as Maryland State Treasurer

Derek Davis was sworn in as the Treasurer of the State of Maryland Tuesday for a four-year term. Davis has been in office since December of 2021 completing the term of former Treasurer Nancy Kopp. On February 14th, Davis was interviewed before the Joint Committee on the Selection of the State Treasurer and received a recommendation to advance to Tuesday’s ballot vote in a joint session of the Maryland General Assembly. The vote for Davis was 172 to 7 for the four-year term.