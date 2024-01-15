DSP Detectives Investigating Shots Fired at an Ellendale Residence

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred last night in an Ellendale neighborhood. Police say that at approximately 10:18 p.m., troopers responded to a home on Candy Lane for a report of shots fired. The home had been struck several times, and police recovered numerous shell casings at the scene. Two adults were in the home at the time of the shooting, but one was injured. The motive behind the incident remains unclear. Police do not have a suspect description or other information at this time.

Additional Information from Delaware State Police:

Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate this incident. Detectives are asking anyone who witnessed or has information regarding this case to contact Detective W. Saylor by calling 302-752-3897. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov