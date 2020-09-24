Developer Pulls Proposed Office Complex In Milton

A plan to build a complex of two medical office buildings in Milton has been pulled by the developer.

The Cape Gazette reports Phoenix Holdings LLC withdrew its application for rezoning of an eight-acre parcel on Mulberry Street from residential to commercial. Milton Town Council had been scheduled to consider the application next Monday.

Beebe Healthcare would have occupied one building. The other would have been used for doctors’ offices.

There was some concern about the project’s impact on Milton traffic, although there was general agreement that more medical services were needed in the area.

Phoenix Holdings did not give details about the reason for its decision.