Developing: Cyclist Struck by Vehicle in Long Neck Area, Driver Keeps Going

A person riding a bicycle has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in the area of John J. Williams Highway and Legion Road.

Members of the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company responded to the scene Monday night shortly after 9:00 p.m. It appears that the vehicle struck the cyclist and kept going.

Another motorist stopped to help the injured person before first responders and EMS personnel arrived.

There is no official word on the condition of the injured person.