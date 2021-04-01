Update : 3 Dead In Cambridge Fire

Three people have died in a apartment home fire in Cambridge. Two other people were also injured in the blaze early Thursday in the 400-block of High Street.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Cambridge Rescue Fire Company responded to the structure fire at about 12:22 a.m. after a neighbor called 911. The fire grew to three alarms and several fire departments sent personnel to the scene.

An 8-year-old girl, an 18-year-old young woman and a 41-year-old man died in the fire. A 31-year-old woman was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury and will be flown to Baltimore for advanced medical treatment. A Maryland State Police trooper and a Cambridge Police officer helped an 11-year-old girl who climbed onto a landing from a second-floor window. She was treated and later released.

Deputy State Fire Marshals from the Lower Eastern Region and the Cambridge Police Department are continuing their investigation into the deadly fire. The cause is still under investigation. It took about 75 firefighters 90 minutes to bring the fire under control.