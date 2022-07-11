UPDATED: Fire Breaks Out at Dover Target

UPDATED: 2:20pm – Dover Police and Fire officials are investigating a fire that was intentionally set at the Target on Sunday night. Emergency personnel was called just after 9pm and found fire in the building. Customers and employees were quickly evacuated and no injuries were reported. Investigation showed the fire was arson – and was set in the linen section near the center of the store. Damage is estimated between $3 – $4-million in merchandise damage from the fire and smoke. Estimated damage to the structure is not available.

Multiple companies assisted – including Little Creek, Leipsic, Camden-Wyoming, Dover Air Force Base, Hartly, Cheswold, South Bowers Beach, St. Francis EMS and Kent County Paramedics.

