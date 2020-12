A criminal investigation in Viola, Kent County began Wednesday night, according to Delaware State Police.

Citizens were advised that there would be a heavy police presence in the area of the 200-block of East Evens Road. There was a road closure, but it has since reopened.

The area affected was west of Route 13.

The nature of the investigation has not been disclosed by Delaware State Police. WGMD News will have more details as soon as they are available.