Developing: Serious House Fire in Rehoboth Beach Country Club

A Fire in the Rehoboth Beach Country Club early Wednesday morning is under control.

At one point, firefighters dealt with flames poking through the roof of a home on West Side Drive. There has been no official word of any injuries, the extent of damage or the cause of the fire.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office was on the scene, and numerous surrounding fire companies provided assistance.

This is a developing story. WGMD The Talk of Delmarva will have more details when they are available.