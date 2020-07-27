Dewey Bay Walk To Honor The Late Mayor TJ Redefer

The Dewey Beach Bay Walk will be dedicated this week in memory of former Mayor John T.J. Redefer.

Tuesday’s ceremonies will take place on what would have been Redefer’s 59th birthday. He worked to ensure construction of the Bay Walk.

“TJ was a beloved community member and he worked tirelessly as Mayor to ensure this Bay Walk got constructed,” Steve “Monty” Montgomery said. “It is a spectacular amenity for our town, and we wish he was here to see the permanent contribution he has made.”

The public is invited to celebrate the life of John T.J. Redefer Tuesday night at seven at the Bay Walk around Lighthouse Cove, with a bonfire to follow. Parking in Dewey Beach is free Tuesday night until 11:00 p.m..

Visitors are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing.