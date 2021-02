Dewey Beach officials will again consider several residential zoning proposals that have to do with home size, setbacks, roof decks and and other home features.

The revisions have been under consideration for several months. They would apply in what’s known as the NR district. The maximum size of a home there is two-and-a-half stories. One proposal under consideration would allow three-story homes.

Dewey Beach Commissioners meet virtually today at noon. CLICK HERE