Dewey Beach Beaches Off-Limits For Public Due To Storm Damage
May 13, 2022/
Access points to the beaches in Dewey Beach are closed until further notice due to hazardous conditions caused by the recent storm.
Town officials said Thursday that local crews and state agencies are working to improve the conditions and make the beaches accessible. Erosion was described as ‘severe’ in Dewey Beach earlier this week.
The storm and high tides damaged dune fences and support poles, scattered debris on the beach and led to some steep drop-offs.