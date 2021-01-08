Dewey Beach Considers Property Zoning Changes

Dewey Beach Town Commissioners are set to consider more changes to recommendations from the Planning and Zoning Commission regarding house size, additions and other features.

The guidelines, cover decks, building heights, setbacks and other matters. Different guidelines would affect the neighborhood residential district and the resort residential district.

Click for:

DRAFT ORDINANCE

PROPOSED MODIFICATIONS TO DRAFT ORDINANCE

COMPARISON

Dewey Beach officials today may also consider a contract with a candidate for Town Manager.

The meeting of the commissioners is being held virtually, and is scheduled to start at noon.

CLICK FOR LINK TO MEETING