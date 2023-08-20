Dewey Beach Town Council Talks Curfew & 5G Poles

Dewey Beach Town Council has voted to amend the resort’s curfew ordinance and change the current curfew to 11pm seven days a week. Several people spoke on the change during the Council’s meeting Friday afternoon – including Police Chief Constance Speake who says the 11pm curfew allows officials to deal with any juvenile issues that might crop up – before the bars let out and the two groups are on the streets. The curfew is for those 17 and younger – but Speake adds that the police and other officials are not out to target anyone but those loitering or causing problems.

The status of the Dewey Beach 5G poles was also updated during Friday’s Council meeting. The new poles are in at Rodney, Cullen and Clayton Streets – and the old poles should be removed in the next few weeks. The pole at Collins Street – town officials are waiting for Delmarva Power to find a good location for it. As for St Louis Street, Delmarva Power is saying that it can’t be moved as there is no other location where they can get power to it. While it’s taken two years to get this far, there is still another year before the $375,000 from the State for relocating the poles expires – in September of 2024.