Dewey Beach Discusses Marijuana Ordinance, but No Vote

When it comes to personal use marijuana the laws in the Town of Dewey Beach do not match the recent changes in state law that have been passed by the General Assembly. There was no action Friday by the Commissioners as an updated ordinance is not ready for a vote. However, Town Manager Bill Zolper told the council Friday that regardless, the town is following the current State law for personal use quantity of marijuana for those 21 and older. The town is still working to update its ordinance and it’s expected that an updated ordinance will be ready for action at the Town Commissioners next meeting.