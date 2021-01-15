Dewey Beach Hires New Town Manager

Dewey Beach has a town manager on board who has law enforcement experience but also local connections.

Bill Zolper emerged from the field of candidates and was hired at a special meeting Wednesday, according to Commissioner Paul Bauer. Bauer told WGMD News that the position drew extensive interest and a wide field of candidates was narrowed down to a few finalists.

The previous town manager Scott Koenig left for a private sector job last summer.

Zolper’s career included positions with the FBI in several capacities and with Delaware State Police.