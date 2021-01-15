Dewey Beach Investigate Recent Burglaries

Dewey Beach Police have arrested a woman and are looking for another suspect in a separate burglary investigation.

Police responded to a Bellevue Street home about a suspicious person who had been seen trespassing. 28-year-old Samantha Dinwiddie of Knoxville Tennessee was found outside the residence. Police also said she had marijuana with her and she was taken into custody. Dinwiddie is charged with possession of marijuana and criminal trespass.

Also, 40-year-old Robert Ciaraldi of Rehoboth Beach has been identified as a suspect in other burglaries in the Bellevue Street area.

He is also wanted for a violation of probation.

Anyone with information about Ciaraldi’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dewey Beach Police at 302-227-1110 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.