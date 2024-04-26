Dewey Beach Investigating Hit & Run Crash that Damaged Median Light Pole

Image courtesy Dewey Beach PD

Dewey Beach Police are investigating a hit and run that occurred on Coastal Highway at Dickinson Avenue on Thursday, April 4th – around 8:15pm. Police found a center median light pole lying in the northbound lanes – but the vehicle involved left the scene. After reviewing video police saw a dark-colored 2020 – 2024 Hyundai Genesis or Santa Fe turning off Dickinson Avenue strike the light pole and continue northbound on Coastal Highway out of town limits. Police say the vehicle did have moderate front-end damage. The collision also damaged two Dewey Beach Police Crime Cameras. Anyone with information on the vehicle or the driver – contact Dewey Beach Police at 302-227-1110 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.