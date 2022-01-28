Dewey Beach Man Charged with DUI & Weapons Offenses

Image courtesy DSP

A Dewey Beach man has been arrested after a traffic stop on Coastal Highway in Rehoboth Beach. Delaware State Police say 32 year old Andrew Vogt was speeding when he passed a trooper on patrol north of Miller Road. The trooper smelled alcohol coming from inside the car and Vogt showed signs of being under the influence. A DUI investigation was started and Vogt was arrested. A search of the vehicle turned up a loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol, a 9 ½ inch fixed blade knife, over 13 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Vogt is charged with:

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm while Under the Influence

Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol

Possession of Marijuana (Civil Violation)

Speeding in Excess of Posted Speed Limit

Vogt was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #3 and was released on a $3000 unsecured bond.