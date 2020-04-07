Dewey Beach Mayor TJ Redefer dead at 58

Dewey Beach Mayor TJ Redefer, 58, has passed away following a prolonged fight with pancreatic cancer.

Dewey Beach Mayor TJ Redefer

WGMD News learned from sources close to the family that Mayor Redefer had passed away Tuesday afternoon following a fierce fight with pancreatic cancer.

Mayor Redefer was elected commissioner in Dewey Beach in 2017, at which time his colleagues voted him to serve as Mayor, a position he held since following a reelection in 2019.

A lifelong member of the community, Redefer strived to serve all of his constituents personally and would go above and beyond to meet the needs of the community he proudly served.

Redefer was able to bring stability and direction to the local government in Dewey Beach following a time of uncertainty. He is remembered with fondness from his constituents who were saddened to learn of the news of his passing.

“I had no idea TJ Redefer was sick,” said Judy Mangini, a local resident. “My heart is just broken. Absolutely broken. I met TJ when he had our beach house listed for sale almost twenty years ago. He was our agent. We became friends and shortly after.”

Redefer was the owner and broker of Rehoboth Bay Realty Company since 1987.

In 2016, Redefer was elected to the Comprehensive Plan working group for Dewey Beach where he served in a leadership position on various committees. He was also a member of the local Lions Club where he strived for years to help those in need throughout the community.

“My deepest condolences to the entire Redefer family,” Stephanie Faust posted on social media, a Lewes area resident. “Dewey Beach has lost a huge piece of their family Mayor TJ Redefer. Grew up with the Redefers and have been a #1 fan of TJ’s Sky Jack Dewey drone captures.”

Redefer had a longtime passion for capturing breathtaking photography via drone footage of Dewey Beach and the surrounding area. He would often share photos of on social media, capturing the beauty of the coastal community he proudly represented.

WGMD’s most sincerest condolences go out to Redefer family and the Dewey Beach community.