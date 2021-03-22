Dewey Beach Officials Take Up 5G Poles Again

Dewey Beach officials may take action today (Monday) to seek more influence over the placement of 5-G cell towers, some of which have gone up where the streets meet the beach.

Commissioners met earlier this month and heard from disgruntled members of the public. Providers said the towers are needed to meet times of peak demand for cell service.

The poles were place legally without Dewey Beach approval. Officials are examining arrangements with DelDOT and other regulators about possible ways to exert more influence.

The town commission meeting is today at 1:00 p.m. and can be seen virtually – CLICK HERE