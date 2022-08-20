UPDATED: Dewey Beach PD Looking for Assault Suspect

UPDATED – 8/20/22 7:15am – Dewey Beach Police have identified the suspect. No further information is known.

==================================

Dewey Beach Police need your help to identify a suspect.

Police say around 1:30 Friday morning a fight between several people occurred on the ocean side of Coastal Highway between Bellevue Street and Dagsworthy Avenue. The suspect struck a victim causing several broken bones to the face and a brain injury. The victim is stable at Christiana Care.

Police ask if you have video or pictures of the incident or can identify the suspect, contact Dewey Beach Police – 302-227-1110 or Crime Stoppers – 800-TIP-3333.