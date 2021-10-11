Dewey Beach PD Looking for Urn Taken from Vehicle on Dover Road

On Sunday, October 10, a family from Pennsylvania reported to the Dewey Beach Police a theft from a motor vehicle. The family had gathered in Dewey Beach for a recently deceased family member’s celebration of life. The urn, containing the ashes of the family member, was left in an unsecured motor vehicle. The vehicle was parked on Dover Road on October 8th at approximately 2:30 PM. When they returned to the vehicle on October 10th, at approximately 2:00 PM, they discovered the urn was not in the vehicle. The urn is described to be 9“x 7“, green in color and a gold “Hope” tree is displayed on the front. It was contained in a black silk bag.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Dewey Beach Police Department (302) 227-1110 or Crimes Stoppers (800) TIP-3333.