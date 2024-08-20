Dewey Beach PD Trying to Identify July 5th Stabbing Suspects at Northbeach

Dewey Beach Police were called for an stabbing incident at the Northbeach bar early in the morning of July 5th. Police found two victims in the gravel parking lot who were taken for treatment of their injuries. Police say there was a large fight with multiple individuals assaulting the victims – it’s believed the suspects are from the Millsboro, Milton and Ellendale areas.

If you can identify any of these men – contact Detective Vaughn at 302-227-1110 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.