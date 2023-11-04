Dewey Beach PD Welcome K9 Smoke to the Department
The Dewey Beach Police are welcoming a new four-legged officer to the department – K-9 Smoke. K-9 Smoke and Cpl Kurten hit the streets Friday. Smoke is a 16 month old Mali-Herd – half Malinois and half German Shepherd trained as a patrol dog – with the ability to protect Cpl Kurten, search buildings, track and make criminal apprehensions.
Dewey Beach’s second new K-9 unit – K-9 Jasper will be on the streets in just a couple of weeks.