Dewey Beach Plans for New Town Hall, Police Station and Paramedic Facility

In Dewey Beach, the plans for the new Town Hall, Police Station, and Paramedic Facility have been submitted to Sussex County for review. Once the plans are approved, they will go out for bid. In this month’s Town of Dewey Beach Newsletter, Town Manager Bill Zolper thanks Senator Russ Huxtable and Representative Pete Schwartzkopf for their support of the Town’s grant request for the funding for these municipal services. The Town was granted $1 million in this year’s Delaware Bond Bill.

July 2024 Newsletter (townofdeweybeach.com)