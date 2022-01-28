Dewey Beach Prepares To Battle Winter Storm

Dewey Beach plans to deploy its snow plow and tractor once the snow starts to accumulate Friday night into Saturday.

Residents are reminded to have all vehicles and objects off the streets while plowing operations are taking place. Plowing is likely to take place between 8:00 p.m. and midnight Friday, and would resume Saturday at about 6:00 a.m.

The town will also take down all portable crosswalk signs.

