Dewey Beach Replenishment to Begin Next Month

With spring underway and many looking forward to getting back to the beach, visitors will need to avoid certain work areas. Beach replenishment should begin on or about April 20th in Dewey Beach depending on the weather and how quickly work is completed in Rehoboth. Work will take approximately 12 days. According to the Town’s monthly newsletter, the project will start on Read Avenue and continue north to Salisbury Street, then work south to Collins Avenue. All equipment will enter and exit the beach from Chicago Street. Town officials ask that you stay clear of the work areas. Heavy equipment will be moving on the beach both day and night until the work is completed.