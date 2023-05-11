UPDATE: Dewey Beach Replenishment to Get Underway Later This Month

UPDATE: The start date for beach replenishment has been delayed to May18th and will continue for approximately 20 days with a goal completion date of June 9th. No work will be completed over Memorial Day weekend. The Town of Dewey Beach will continue to provide updates regarding the beach replenishment project as information becomes available.

Earlier Post:

The Dewey Beach Replenishment start date has been delayed until May 12th, according to the Official Newsletter of the Town of Dewey Beach. In this month’s newsletter–in Town Manager Bill Zolper’s Update–it’s stated that they hope to have replenishment done before Memorial Day Weekend.