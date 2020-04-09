Dewey Beach to send off Mayor TJ Redefer in final ride through the town on Saturday

With the inability to hold a proper funeral at this time for Dewey Beach Mayor TJ Redefer, the family has asked that those who live in town help send-off TJ, while maintaining social distancing, this coming Saturday, April 11, 2020.

Dewey Beach Mayor TJ Redefer

The request is for folks who are in town already to walk outside to the curb, sidewalk, or corner of their street along Highway One. Please do not gather with friends and neighbors, but spread out for this final ride.

The family procession will begin at approximately 10:30 a.m. at Houston Street and continue down Route 1, looping back up and moving out of town by way of Silver Lake.

This is only for those who are in town currently, there are restrictions on folks coming into town who do not currently live there.

This outdoor gesture is being done as Mayor Redefer rode through Dewey Beach each and every morning to check on the town. The symbolic ride through town will be TJ’s final on their way to the private family service.

The family asks that you please be mindful of social distancing and not join them for the service at this time. If you are elderly or not feeling well, please do not attempt to do this.

As soon as restrictions are lifted, the family will have a mass at St. Edmond’s Catholic Church and a celebration of life at the Starboard.



The Redefer family hopes you can take a moment to step out onto the sidewalks, curb, or street corner Saturday (PLEASE keeping atleast 6’ between you and your neighbor) to spend a quick moment to celebrate and send off a man who did so much for the Town of Dewey Beach.