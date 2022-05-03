Dewey Benefit Will Assist People Affected By Recent Fires

Highway One graphic

The Dewey Beach community will try to help some of their own, at a special benefit this week.

A fire swept through three local homes last month, and although there were no injuries there was extensive property damage.

Wednesday night between 7:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m., 100% of the door charge of $20 and alcohol proceeds at the Rusty Rudder will go to assist those affected by the fire.

Musician Chris Diller, who was impacted by the fire, is expected to perform along with other musical acts.

Dewey Beach Police Officer Jack Kane, who discovered the fire and alerted the residents, will also be honored at Wednesday’s event.