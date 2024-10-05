Dewey Goes Pink today! Runners and walkers will take part in the 13th Annual Dewey Goes Pink 5-K run and1.5-mile walk to raise funding for the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition.

The run-walk steps off at 11am at the Starboard. Watch for participants – all dressed in pink – on local roads between Saulsbury Street and the Canal Bridge until about 1pm.

There are other events taking place today – including a silent auction and an after party with music and more.

.

.

.

.

.