UPDATED: Dewey Officer Hospitalized and in Stable Condition After Drunk Man Fights Bouncer

Image courtesy Dewey Beach Police

UPDATED – 2pm – A Dewey Beach Police officer is in stable condition after he was knocked unconscious by a Georgetown man after an altercation at the Starboard. Staff at the Starboard were removing 27 year old Brandon Lewis of Georgetown for being disorderly when Lewis assaulted him and ran south on Coastal Highway. The Dewey officer tried to detain Lewis for the assault, but Lewis ran. An off-duty New Castle County Police officer attempted to assist the Dewey officer when two unknown black men pulled the New Castle officer away and Lewis struck the Dewey officer knocking him unconscious. The New Castle officer again went after Lewis with help from another citizen – they were able to restrain Lewis until Dewey Beach Police arrived on the scene. The New Castle officer was treated for cuts to the face and released. Lewis was treated for minor injuries and released – he is charged with 2 counts of 2nd degree assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with force or violence, 2 counts each of criminal mischief and and disorderly conduct.

The Dewey Beach Police Department would like to thank all of the citizens who came to the aid of the officers in a time of need and all other Police agencies that responded for support.

Rehoboth Beach Police, Department of Natural Resources Police (Parks), Delaware State Police Troop 7, Delaware State Police Aviation Section, Bethany Beach Police, Lewes Police, South Bethany Police, Fenwick Island Police, Selbyville Police.

Police are asking anyone with video or other information to contact Dewey Police at 302-227-1110 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333

