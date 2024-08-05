Dewey Officer Renders Aid in Rudder Lot to Bleeding Man

The first week in August is peak season and that was certainly the case for the Dewey Beach bar scene this past weekend.

Just after 1:10 a.m. Sunday, police found a man severely bleeding from his thigh in the Rusty Rudder parking lot. Fortunately, a Dewey officer was equipped with QuikClot and a tourniquet and began treating him almost immediately, says Lt. Clifford Dempsey, DBPD spokesman.

Officers first assumed he had been stabbed as he had a serious wound. So they secured a crime scene. Police later discovered a blood trail and followed it to a sign mounted nearby where they suspect he somehow impaled his leg. Police are still investigating as the injured man remains hospitalized.

A few blocks away about five minutes later police found a woman who had been punched in the face somewhere on Bellevue Street.

The assault did not take place at the Bottle & Cork, Lt. Dempsey pointed out, but that’s where police found the victim. Officers arrested two women and a man as the victim was taken to the hospital. Lt. Dempsey says the victim and the female suspect who struck her know one another.