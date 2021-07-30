Dewey Police Search For People Involved In Officer Assault

Dewey Beach Police continue their search for two people who were involved in an incident that left a police officer hospitalized last weekend.

Police have released cell phone photos of two individuals.

One suspect is in custody, who police say first assaulted an employee of The Starboard, then knocked out a Dewey Beach officer when he was pursued down the street last Saturday night. An off-duty officer from New Castle County was trying to help, but others pulled him away.

Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to contact Dewey Beach Police.

