Dewey Teen Arrested for Assault in Rehoboth

A 16 Dewey Beach teen faces felony assault after he assaulted a 54 year old man in the Giant parking lot in Rehoboth Beach. Delaware State Police were called for a fight Sunday evening and found the victim being treated by EMS. The teen approached the victim as he left the store asking if he remembered the teen. The victim said he did not and the teen struck the victim several times in the face causing severe injuries. The teen is charged with 2nd degree assault and disorderly conduct and was released on his own recognizance.