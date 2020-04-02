DFRC Cancels 65th Annual Blue-Gold All Star Football Game

The DFRC has canceled the 65th Annual Blue-Gold All Star Football game scheduled for Friday, June 19. DFRC has made other adjustments to their schedule of events – moving them to later in the year.

The DFRC Blue-Gold Sussex Auction originally scheduled for March 28th has been RESCHEDULED for Friday, September 25, 2020.

The DFRC Blue-Gold New Castle County Golf Classic originally scheduled for June 8th is being RESCHEDULED – date to be determined.

The DFRC Blue-Gold Southern Delaware Golf Classic originally scheduled for July 17th has been RESCHEDULED for Friday, August 28th.

The DFRC Blue-Gold Run/Walk originally scheduled for June 6th has been CANCELLED and will not be rescheduled.

If you have questions, call (302) 454-2730 and email (info@dfrc.org) are being monitored daily. Information is also available at www.dfrc.org DFRC remains strong, proud, and ready to serve.